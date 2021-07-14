‘Maharashtra’s new EV policy is progressive’

Top auto industry players have said that the Maharashtra government’s new EV policy will speed up the transition to electric vehicles. The common belief by all players is that the policy is comprehensive and progressive in nature, and will go on to address any bottlenecks in the ecosystem, fast-tracking adoption of electric vehicles.

Incentives offered

The policy, which was announced on Tuesday, offers demand-side incentives of up to ₹2.75 lakh in the two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler segments. There is also an emphasis on focussing on the charging infrastructure, with incentives up to ₹10,000 available on public chargers. The Maharashtra government is aiming to achieve 25 per cent of electrification in public transport by 2025, and EVs will contribute up to 10 per cent of new vehicle registrations by 2025. Other incentives include tax rebates and exemptions.

Speaking about the policy Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said: “The new Maharashtra EV policy is both progressive and comprehensive in nature.

“The policy covers all aspects of the EV ecosystem, from charging to making financing simpler. While the financial benefits will make EVs affordable, the non-fiscal benefits will help develop the overall EV ecosystem in the State.

“The government has clearly highlighted the adoption strategies especially in the last mile mobility segment.” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric & Director General, SMEV, said: “The Maharashtra government policy grants us the privilege to reach out to our potential customer base in the State.

“Individual State policies like this one have only encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

“The added subsidies from the government on batteries and overall vehicles apart from encouraging battery makers to invest in the State will only aid the growing interest among investors and companies looking to make an entry into the manufacturing of parts for the segment.”

‘A very enabling policy’

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said: “We are delighted to see a very enabling EV policy by the Maharashtra government. It is a welcome move and indeed a very strong resolve shown by the government towards EV adoption.

“Also, the support extended in increasing charging infrastructure will offer electric vehicle owners a hassle-free commute. This visionary policy will enable a faster transition to EVs.”