MeitY releases backend code of Aarogya Setu app to promote reuse

The government on Friday has released the backend code of Aarogya Setu app in open domain, which will be available in Open Forge website.

Open Forge is a platform set up by government to promote sharing and reuse of e-governance application source code.

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has rolled out the ‘Policy On Collaborative Application Development by Opening the Source Code of Government Applications’, which provides a framework for archiving government custom developed source code in repositories and opening these repositories for promoting reuse, sharing and remixing.

“By opening the source code, the government wants to encourage collaborative development between government departments/ agencies and private organisations, citizens and developers to spur the creation of innovative e-governance applications and services,” MeitY said in a statement.

Sharing with developers

The source code of the Android and iOS versions were released earlier and the backend source code is also being released as per the policy of government to share all code repositories with developer community, it said. Launched on April 2, with active involvement of the best of the minds from Indian industry, academia and government, the Aarogya Setu app is now being maintained and supported by NIC.

The app has been downloaded by more than 16.43 crore users and has augmented the efforts of frontline health workers in the fight against Covid-19. “Release of the source code of the Aarogya Setu App is a step in the direction of reaffirming the commitment of the government to complete transparency,” MeitY added.