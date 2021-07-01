MG Motor, Bajaj Auto report multi-fold jump in June sales

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
MG Motor India on Thursday said it has retailed 3,558 units in June, recording a three-fold rise from 1,016 units sold in May.
With phased unlocking, the carmaker registered a significant increase in enquiries and bookings, it said in a statement.
“We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic. Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season," Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said.
He said that the production levels are impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.
"We have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave," Sidana added.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto also reported a more than double growth of two-wheeler sales during the month to 1,55,640 units compared to 60,342 units in May.
The commercial vehicle segment also grew multi-fold to 6,196 units in the domestic market against only 488 units in the previous month.
