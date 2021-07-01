Economy

MG Motor, Bajaj Auto report multi-fold jump in June sales

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 01, 2021

Production hit due to the semiconductor chips shortage.

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has retailed 3,558 units in June, recording a three-fold rise from 1,016 units sold in May.

With phased unlocking, the carmaker registered a significant increase in enquiries and bookings, it said in a statement.

“We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic. Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season," Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said.

He said that the production levels are impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

"We have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave," Sidana added.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto also reported a more than double growth of two-wheeler sales during the month to 1,55,640 units compared to 60,342 units in May.

The commercial vehicle segment also grew multi-fold to 6,196 units in the domestic market against only 488 units in the previous month.

Published on July 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

sales
Automobiles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.