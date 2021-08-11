Microfinance industry bounces back to pre-Covid levels

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The microfinance industry is returning back to the pre-Covid situation, with the industry recording 26 per cent year-on-year growth in loan disbursement, disbursing loans worth ₹93,100 crore in the January-March 2021 quarter.
The industry had seen ₹73,736 crore worth of disbursement in the year ago quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the growth was about 42 per cent over the October-December 2020 quarter’s disbursement of ₹65,441 crore.
Also read: SFBs mull transitioning into universal banks
Of the total disbursement in the January-March 2021 quarter, banks accounted for 52 per cent of the total, followed by non-banking finance companies-micro finance institutions/NBFC-MFIs (29 per cent), small finance banks/ SFBs (12 per cent), as per a “Microfinance Pulse”, a joint report by Equifax and SIDBI.
The book size of micro fiinance industry was up 18 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,49,277 crore. Of this, banks accounted for 44 per cent, followed by NBFC-MFIs (32 per cent) and small finance banks (16 per cent).
Referring to the 18 per cent y-o-y growth from March 2020 to March 2021 in terms of portfolio outstanding, the report said it showed the microfinance industry’s resilience. It also underscores that the industry is recovering and returning back to the pre-Covid situation.
The all-India average ticket size increased by 8 per cent y-o-y to ₹39,627 in the January-March 2021 quarter. The increase in the average ticket size in the reporting quarter was 19 per cent over the October-December 2020 quarter.
As the collection efficiency of the industry witnessed an improvement, the active loans delinquency buckets are showing improvement in March 2021 compared to December 2020, the report said.
In the reporting quarter, the delinquency by days past due (DPD) came down in the 1-29 days DPD bucket to 4.55 per cent (7.50 per cent in the October-December 2020 period); 30-59 DPD to 2.90 per cent (4.73 per cent); 60-89 DPD to 2.01 per cent (3.49 per cent); 90-179 DPD to 4.12 per cent (4.96 per cent); and 1-179 DPD to 13.59 per cent (20.68 per cent).
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...