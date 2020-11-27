Modi, British PM Johnson discuss enhancing post-Brexit collaboration

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson on Thursday discussed over the phone the potential of enhancing collaboration in a number of areas including trade, defence and mobility of professionals post-Brexit, as well as cooperating in Covid-19 vaccine development.
“The leaders reiterated their shared desire to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-Covid, post-Brexit era, and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professionals and students, and defence and security,” according to an official release.
The leaders agreed that officials from both sides would continue their work to quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for the India-UK partnership, it added.
The two exchanged thoughts about the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and reviewed the cooperation between India and UK in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing. “They laid particular emphasis on India and UK joining hands in the fight against climate change, and appreciated their collaboration under platforms like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” the release stated.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...