Modi, British PM Johnson discuss enhancing post-Brexit collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson on Thursday discussed over the phone the potential of enhancing collaboration in a number of areas including trade, defence and mobility of professionals post-Brexit, as well as cooperating in Covid-19 vaccine development.

“The leaders reiterated their shared desire to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-Covid, post-Brexit era, and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professionals and students, and defence and security,” according to an official release.

The leaders agreed that officials from both sides would continue their work to quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for the India-UK partnership, it added.

The two exchanged thoughts about the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and reviewed the cooperation between India and UK in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing. “They laid particular emphasis on India and UK joining hands in the fight against climate change, and appreciated their collaboration under platforms like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” the release stated.