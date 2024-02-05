Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP will win 370 seats and NDA will get 400 seats in the upcoming general elections.

“The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days are left to go. I don’t go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats,” Modi said while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Parliament. He said the third term of the government was not too far. “Abki baar,” Modi said, and BJP members joined him in unison to say “400 paar”.

He promised that India would become the third-largest economic power in the world in his third term. ”On the basis of the experience of these 10 years, looking at the strong economy and the manner in which the country is developing, I can firmly say that in our third term, India will become the world’s third biggest economy, and this is ‘Modi Guarantee’,” he said,

He said the NDA’s third term would witness big decisions and lay the foundation for the next 1,000 years. He listed the achievements of his government in the last 10 years since 2014.

“We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then,” he alleged.

Modi said that employment opportunities that are available for youth today were not there earlier. “Over 18 crore new subscribers registered with Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in last 10 years,” he pointed out.

“lazy and less intelligent”

Modi said Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi looked down at Indians. He said Nehru considered Indians ‘lazy’ and ‘less intelligent’. He said the country has suffered through the ‘mindset’ of the grand old party, which has never trusted the capabilities of the countrymen. “The country has suffered through the mindset of the Congress party, which has never trusted the capability of the countrymen. It considered itself rulers and the public as lesser and inferior,” PM Modi said. Reading out a statement by Nehru, Modi said, “Nehruji thought that Indians were lazy and less intelligent.” He said Indira Gandhi’s thoughts were ‘no different’ from that of Nehru’s.

He tore into the Congress, attacking it on the issue of dynastic politics and saying it had a good opportunity to play a good opposition but failed in that role. He said some opposition leaders were keen to change their parliamentary seats, while some others were planning to move to Rajya Sabha.

“I appreciate the resolution the opposition has taken. Every word of their speeches has confirmed my confidence and that of the country that they have resolved to stay there (in the opposition) for a long time,” Modi said and blamed the Congress for the opposition’s present condition.

‘Cancel culture’

Taking a jibe at Congress, he said that attempts are being made to launch a product again and again. “Congress is trapped within a family. It is unable to see the aspirations and achievements of crores of families of the country; it is not ready to see it.” He also said that the grand old party has developed a ‘cancel culture’.

“We say Make in India, Congress says cancel; we say Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Congress says cancel; we say Vocal For Local, Congress says cancel, we say Vande Bharat train, Congress says cancel; we say new Parliament building, Congress says cancel. I am surprised because these are not Modi’s achievements, these are the achievements of the country,” he said.