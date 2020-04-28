Moody’s cuts growth forecast to 0.2% for CY20

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India growth forecast for calendar year 2020 to 0.2 per cent, from 2.5 per cent projected in March.

For 2021, Moody’s expects India’s growth to rebound to 6.2 per cent.

In its report titled — Global Macro Outlook 2020-21 (April 2020 update), Moody’s has lowered G-20 advanced economies as a group to contract by 5.8 per cent in 2020. China’s economy is forecast to grow by 1 per cent in 2020.