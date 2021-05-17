MRP of medical devices cannot be increased more than 10% in a year: Govt

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Taking note of the exorbitant increase in prices of medical devices which are much in demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre on Monday ruled that maximum retail price (MRP) of medical devices cannot be increased by more than 10 per cent in a year.
A notification issued by the government said all manufacturers and importers of devices such as pulse oximeter and oxygen concentrators need to submit MRP details of the devices that they sell in the prescribed format within 7 days, latest by May 22, to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India (NPPA) that regulates prices of pharmaceutical drugs.
The NPPA referred to an earlier memorandum issued in March last year to bring these medical devices under the Essential Commodities Act. “In view of the above, all manufacturers/importers of aforesaid medical devices are hereby advised to ensure compliance of the provisions of Para 20 of the DPCO, 2013 failing which action may be initiated for violation of provisions of DPCO, 2013 read with Essential Commodities Act, 1955,” the notification said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...