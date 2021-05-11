NBM launches MIS module to strengthen domestic agarbatti industry

The National Bamboo Mission (NBM) has launched an MIS-based reporting platform for agarbatti stick production to collate the locations of stick-making units, availability of raw material, functioning of the units, production capacity, and marketing.

"With the help of this module, the linkages with the industry will be synergised better to enable seamlessly procurement from production units and information gaps can be plugged. All NBM States are in the process of documenting all the units to assess better how to further support can be given for ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Make for the World’ since Indian agarbatti are much sought after in the global market," an official statement added.

The statement added that NBM along with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) besides the state governments are working with industry partners, "to enable India to become Atma Nirbhar in the agarbatti sector, to bring back livelihoods for the local communities while at the same time modernising the sector too," the statement added.