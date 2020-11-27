Nepal is top priority for India for supply of Covid-19 vaccine: Shringla

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
India has assured Nepal that once a Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out in the country, meeting its neighbours requirements will be a top priority.
India is on the cusp of availability of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at a lecture organised by the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA) in Kathmandu on Friday.
“Given our genetic profiles, what works for India is likely to work for Nepal as well. Together we will recover from the pandemic and together we will protect our people,” he said.
The Foreign Secretary is on an official two-day visit to Nepal. He called on Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday, and also held talks with the Foreign Secretary of Nepal.
“We were only too glad to extend assistance to Nepal in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, be it in equipment and supplies, or ensuring uninterrupted flow of goods across the border....Yesterday, I had the privilege of handing over 2000 vials of Remdesivir injections to the Foreign Minister. I would like to emphasise our continued and uninterrupted commitment to Nepal,” he said.
Shringla said that enhancing cross-border connectivity between the two countries and infrastructure projects are also critical as they unlock potential of millions and in millions.
“Connectivity projects come in various forms. Physical connectivity projects such as highways, rail and air links and inland waterways enhance movement of goods and people. Energy connectivity – whether power transmission lines or petroleum pipelines – contribute to the well-being of each other’s citizens, and build mutual trust and partnerships. Digital connectivity through optical fibre networks is our route to the future, particularly, and as we find in India, with remote access to education, healthcare and other services through the digital medium,” he said.
Trade facilitation through upgraded border infrastructure makes for easier transit and seamless commerce.
A number of initiatives had been taken to enhance cross-border connectivity between India and Nepal, he added.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...