NLC India adds over 500 MW of generation capacity in FY21

NLC India, a central public sector mining and power utility, has added more than 500 MW of capacity during FY21
With the addition of the lignite-based thermal power capacity and 17.5 MW of solar with battery energy storage, the total installed power generating capacity of NLCIL and its subsidiaries has increased to 6,061.06 MW, according to a statement.
In FY21, the company also entered into coal mining by commencing coal production at its 20-million tonne a year Talabira Mines in Odisha. With this, the total mining capacity of the NLC India has increased to 50.60 mtpa.
The mine also surpassed its first-year target of 0.937 mtpa and achieved actual coal production of 1.013 mtpa.
NLCIL and its subsidiaries generated 24,613 million units of power in FY21. The renewable power generation was up by 39 per cent to 2,057 MU in 2020-21 from 1,481 MU in the previous year.
The company also entered power trading. Round-the-clock trading of surrendered power of NLCIL Thermal Power Stations through Real Time Market (RTM) commenced on June 1, 2020 and since then it has traded 868.78 MU, earning a gross revenue of ₹216 crore.
NLCIL and its subsidiaries realisation of power dues from discoms crossed ₹11,300 crore in FY21.
