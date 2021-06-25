Non-fossil share in power mix to reach 60-70% by 2030: RK Singh

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The share of non-fossil fuel sources will rise to 60-70 per cent of India’s electricity generation capacity by 2030, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said on Thursday.
Under the Paris Agreement, India has set a nationally determined contribution (NDC) target of reaching 40 per cent non-fossil fuel share in its total electricity capacity by 2030, conditional on transfer of technology and climate finance from developed nations.
“We are going to cross the NDCs which we had set for ourselves. Today, our non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity including nuclear is 38.5 per cent. By 2030, it will be more in the region of 60-70 per cent,” Singh said at an official event in collaboration with the UN.
“Adding the capacity under installation of solar, wind, and hydro, we are already at 48 per cent of our target. If we conquer Covid in six months, we should be reaching 50 per cent of the target in the next two years,” he added.
During the last seven years, over $70-billion investment has been made in renewable energy in India, Singh said.
He also launched a booklet named The India Story, a compilation of Indian energy transition initiatives, and a website (www.energytransition.in) which will act as a repository of energy transition-related knowledge resources.
