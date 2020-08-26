Now, Central government pensioners can access their PPO status digitally

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare ( DoPPW) has integrated the electronic Pension Payment Order (e-PPO) generated through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) with Digi Locker. This move is expected to enhance ease of living of Central Government Civil Pensioners.

This is seen as a major leap in digitisation of the pension system which will enable a pensioner to obtain an instant print-out of the latest copy of his PPO.

Also, the version 8.0 of the ‘Bhaviahya’ software, which is a single window platform for pensioners to enable end-to-end pension processing was also released which helps a retiree to have smooth access of his pension processing through a mobile, laptop or computer.

This facility will ensure that retirees would not have to go to receive physical copies of the PPO. Pensioners also need not worry about loss or misplacement of the original pension payment order.

Fast processing

This initiative will create a permanent record of their PPO in their Digi Locker and eliminate delays in receiving the copy of PPO by post.

The ‘Bhavishya’ software shall now provide an option to retiring employees to link their Digi-Locker account with their ‘Bhavishya’ account and obtain their e-PPO in a seamless manner. This option is available to the retiree at the time of filing of retirement forms, an official release said.

The retiree will sign into their Digi-Locker account from Bhavishya and authorise Bhavishya to push the e-PPO to Digi Locker.

As soon as e-PPO is issued, it is automatically pushed into corresponding Digi locker account and the retiree is informed about the same through SMS and email by Bhavishya. To view/download the e-PPO, retiree has to log into the Digi Locker account and simply click on the link, the release added.