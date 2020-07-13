Pakistan to allow Afghanistan to resume exports to India through Wagah

Pakistan had decided to allow Afghanistan to resume its exports to India through the Wagah border crossing from July 15 after implementing Covid-19 related protocols.

“With this step, Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all border crossing terminals to the pre-Covid-19 status,” as per an official release from the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, circulated on Monday.

The decision to resume Afghan exports through Wagah from Wednesday, was taken at the special request of the Afghanistan government and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade, the release said.

The APTTA did not provide for imports from India into Afghanistan through Wagah, so they would continue to be excluded.

“Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening its bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas including trade, and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade under APTTA,” the release said.

Pakistan had closed all its borders with neighbouring countries in March to check the spread of Covid-19.