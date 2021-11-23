Paper makers want interest-free loans to turn green and competitive

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The paper manufacturing industry wants interest-free loans to develop energy-efficient and environment-friendly technologies to become more competitive.
Rohit Pandit, Secretary General, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), said the industry badly needs modernisation assistance as it has been hit by high wood prices, rising cost of inputs, high fuel costs and cheap imports of paper under trade agreements.
The association reiterated its demand in its pre-Budget consultation with the Finance Ministry, stating that huge investments are need for the technology up-gradation and capacity enhancement of pulp and paper mills.
In a country deficient in wood fibre , raw material availability is a major constraint in meeting the growing demand for paper.
Apart from the growing economy and education sector, the surge in demand for paper and paperboard is due to the Government’s push against single-use plastic, especially in organised retail.
Organised paper industry has invested ₹25,000 crore in the last few years, but raw material constraints are a dampener.
Wood demand in India’s paper industry is about 11 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), against the domestic availability of 9 mtpa, and is projected to rise to 15 mtpa by 2024-25.
Plastic ban: Lack of clarity leaves E-commerce companies in a fix
AS Mehta, President, IPMA, said the Government should allot degraded land to the industry for pulpwood plantation. This would lead to employment generation, especially in rural areas, apart from mitigating the adverse impact of climate change, he said.
The paper industry has helped bring over 1.2 million hectares under plantations and plants more trees than it harvests, the association says.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...