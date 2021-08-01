Passenger car makers report double-digit growth in July sales

The passenger car makers in July have performed better in the domestic wholesales numbers on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, with most of them reporting double digit growth, in percentage terms, as per dispatches made to the dealers.

The market leader Maruti Suzuki India reported sales of 1,33,732 units during the month, a growth of around 8 per cent MoM basis, compared with 1,24,280 units in June.

The second-largest car maker Hyundai Motor India reported a growth of more than 18 per cent MoM at 48,042 units compared with 40,496 units in the previous month.

“A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the passenger vehicle industry with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India said.

Similarly, Tata Motors sold 30,185 units in July, a jump of 25 per cent on the monthly basis as against 24,110 units in June this year.

‘Innova’ maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported 49 per cent growth monthly to 13,105 units during the month compared with 8,801 units in June.

Another Japanese subsidiary, Honda Cars India reported sales of 6,055 units in July, growing by 27 per cent compared to 4,767 units in June.

With its successful product ‘Magnite’, Nissan Motor India also reported a wholesale of 4,259 units during the month, a growth of 21 per cent as against, 3,503 units in June.

“Customer sentiments have improved with opening of most of the markets. Nissan has achieved its highest sales in the last three years, we have increased the production of Nissan Magnite with the plant's third shift operations and are able to serve the pending bookings,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

However, the challenge of shortage of semiconductors and components is continuing, he said.

MG Motor, which shares retail numbers (direct to customers) said that it had sold 4,225 units during the month compared to 3,558 units in June.