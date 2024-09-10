Playbook Partners, a Growth Capital firm focused on Digital India, has announced first close of its fund, raising over $130 million through established global investors from Europe, US, Middle East, and India.

Given the strong institutional investor interest, the fund is using the green shoe option and can grow up to $250 million, said Vikas Choudhury, Founder and Managing Partner, Playbook.

“Powered by a 5x growth in the digital economy to over $1 trillion, India will account for over 15 per cent of the entire global economic growth over the next decade. Our purpose is to fuel India’s aspirational growth and transformation at scale.

“Our playbook isn’t just to fund, but to forge capital, relationships, and strategic insight, necessary for visionary companies to master the art of scale, and institutionalise their leadership position. Our global investors’ trust and momentum is an endorsement of our differentiated strategy and its alignment with the market opportunity,” Choudhury said.

Operator-driven GC firm

Playbook is an operator-driven GC firm with leadership comprising seasoned entrepreneurs and professionals who have built, scaled, listed and exited multi-billion-dollar companies.

The fund’s intrinsically embedded industry representation includes operating partners Manish Choksi (Asian Paints), Aakash Chaudhry (Aakash Education) and Milan Sheth (Ex Automation Anywhere), who have all come in through their family offices or in their personal capacity.

The firm’s deep, localised understanding across markets, sectors and life cycles, as operators, advisors and investors, brings a compelling edge to growth, investing and value creation for Digital India.

