The PM Gati Shakti (PMGS) initiative, which has completed three years since launch, has reduced logistics cost and enabled better service delivery, Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister, has said.

“The PM Gati Shakti has brought about a paradigm shift in how India plans and implements infrastructure projects. By integrating data from multiple Ministries and States, we have created a more efficient, transparent, and outcome-driven system”, Goyal said on the occasion of the third anniversary of the initiative on Sunday.

He said that the impact of the initiative is visible in faster project execution, lower logistics costs, and better services reaching every corner of the country.

PM Gati Shakti was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021. In the three years since its launch, this National Master Plan (NMP) for muti-modal connectivity has achieved significant milestones in transforming the country’s infrastructure landscape.

Also read: AI digital twins to boost PM Gati Shakti

The initiative continues to fulfil its promise of creating a modern, interconnected infrastructure network that is key to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

PM Gati Shakti incorporates the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, and UDAN.

This digital platform is designed to bring various Ministries, including Railways and Roadways, to ensure integrated planning and coordinated execution of infrastructure projects.

The initiative (National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity) aims to provide seamless and efficient connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services across various modes of transport, thereby enhancing last-mile connectivity and reducing travel time.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said that the PM Gati Shakti NMP has accelerated the infrastructure planning and development process leveraging geospatial technology and the Whole of the Government approach.

During the last three years, more than 44 Central Ministries and 36 States/UTs have been onboarded, their data layers have been integrated and are provided with their own geospatial planning portal, Bhatia added.

With its vision to bring synergy across Ministries/Departments, and States/UTs, the PM Gati Shakti has successfully laid the groundwork for seamless, multi-modal connectivity and accelerated economic growth.

The PM Gati Shakti has redefined how India plans and executes large-scale infrastructure projects. By harnessing geospatial data from 44 Central Ministries and 36 States/UTs, the platform has significantly improved inter-ministerial coordination and streamlined project execution.

To date, over 200 big-ticket infrastructure projects have been evaluated by the Networking Planning Group (NPG) from the perspective of the principles of the PM Gati Shakti viz integrated planning & development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, enhance logistics efficiency and synchronised implementation of projects.

All 36 States/UTs have developed the PM Gati Shakti State Master Plan (SMP) portals, aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan platform to synchronise infrastructure assets and enhance regional development.

This unified approach has helped States streamline their capital investment for accelerating infrastructure development. Over 533 projects have been mapped by States/UTs on the PM Gati Shakti portal.

A PM Gati Shakti District Master Plan (PMGS DMP) portal is being developed with technical support of BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) for collaborative planning at the District level by State/District authorities.

The NMP platform’s emphasis on cross-sectoral cooperation and emerging technologies such as AI and IoT will further revolutionise infrastructure management and planning.

Taking PMGS to international level and for promoting the use of PM Gati Shakti and Geospatial technology in the integrated planning of infrastructure, diplomatic engagements are underway with countries in the neighbourhood and other developing countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Senegal and Gambia.

The government is also considering providing access to non-government users for the data (non-sensitive and shareable) relevant to the planning of the infrastructure and developmental activities by the sector. Such access to the data would be provided in the most secure manner.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit