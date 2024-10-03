The PM Gati Shakti Scheme was designed to enhance connectivity across the country by bringing together multiple key ministries, including Railways and Roadways, under a single digital platform.

To leverage the strong foundation that the scheme has set up, the government should actively consider the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Digital Twins. A digital twin is essentially a virtual replica of a physical system, infrastructure, or process, capable of simulating real-world conditions in a controlled digital environment. When combined with AI, digital twins can deliver powerful insights that help streamline operations, predict future problems, and optimize the use of resources in real-time.

Through the application of digital twins, planners can create a highly accurate digital model of the country’s logistics network. AI algorithms can further enhance these models by collecting real-time data from sensors, GPS systems, traffic reports, and other sources. Once a digital twin is established, AI can simulate various scenarios such as traffic bottlenecks, infrastructure breakdowns, sudden surges in demand, and changes in cargo flows.

The integration of AI and digital twins into infrastructure development can also allow planners to optimize the placement and sizing of logistics hubs and warehouses. By simulating the movement of goods across the country, planners can identify the best locations that minimize travel time, fuel consumption, and emissions.

This smart integration of transport systems will not only increase efficiency but also help achieve India’s environmental goals. The simulations made possible by AI and digital twins can recommend the most fuel-efficient multi-modal routes, balancing transport loads between the different transport modes based on real-time demand and environmental considerations.

Logistics infra

Furthermore, AI-powered digital twins can also help in monitoring the condition of logistics infrastructure in real-time. For instance, by tracking the wear and tear on railway tracks, highways, and bridges, AI can predict when maintenance will be required and schedule it in a way that minimizes disruptions. Significant steps have already been taken to integrate AI and digital twin technologies into India’s infrastructure ecosystem. In September, 2022, the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) was launched. This platform integrates data from multiple ministries and private players to provide real-time insights into the movement of goods across different transport modes, laying the groundwork for a future AI-driven logistics network.

The Department of Telecommunications, through the Telecom Center of Excellence (TCOE), has also launched the ‘Sangam: Digital Twin’ initiative, aimed at revolutionizing infrastructure planning and management through digital twin technology. Moreover, in major cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, similar technology has already been implemented as part of broader smart city projects.

Thus, while India does not yet have a fully operational nationwide AI-powered digital twin system, several foundational elements are already in place. The PM Gati Shakti initiative, along with platforms like ULIP and the smart city projects in major urban centers, signals that India is moving steadily toward embracing these advanced technologies. In the coming years, AI and digital twins are expected to play an increasingly crucial role in the country’s infrastructure planning.

The writer is Deputy Financial Advisor, Northern Railways. Views expressed are personal