The number of internship opportunities posted in the dedicated portal for the PM Internship Scheme surged as of Wednesday to nearly 50,000, a three fold jump from the 16,000 level seen two days back, sources in MCA said.

The portal —managed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG)—was opened on October 3 for companies to post the internship opportunities.

So far internship opportunities have been posted by more than 130 companies including Jubilant Foodworks, Eicher Motor Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra &Mahindra Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Muthoot Finance etc.

Internship opportunities are spread across the length and breadth of the country, and having been made available in 650 districts, spread over 36 States and Union Territories, sources said.

Scope across sectors

These internship opportunities are spread across 22 sectors. The greatest share are available in the oil, gas and energy sector, followed closely by travel and hospitality.

Other sources in which internship opportunities are available include automotives, banking and financial services, infrastructure and construction, manufacturing and industrial, aviation and defence etc, sources said.

Internships are available in over 20 fields including operations management, production and manufacturing, maintenance, sales and marketing etc, they added.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme was launched on a pilot basis last Thursday.

The Government has set aside ₹800 crore for the pilot scheme, which aims to provide 1,25,000 internships to youth aged between 21 and 24 in FY’25.

Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) is administering the PM Internship Scheme, which was announced in this year’s budget as part of government efforts to give a push to job creation and skilling among youth of the country.

The internship offers under the PMIS will be given by India’s top 500 companies ranked by average CSR spend in last three financial years. Corporates can between October 3-12 submit available positions on the internship portal. From October 12 to October 25, candidates can apply on the portal. Candidates shortlist will be prepared on October 26 using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Companies between October 27-November 7 will review and select candidates. The candidates can then between November 8-15 accept or reject the internship offers.