Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first post-Budget webinar on green growth on Thursday.

It is the first in a series of 12 post-Budget webinars being organised by the government to brainstorm on ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in Union Budget for FY24.

The webinar will have six breakout sessions covering the energy and non-energy components of green growth. Power Ministry is the lead ministry for this webinar.

Besides Ministers and Secretaries of concerned central ministries, a host of stakeholders drawn from state governments, industry, academia research institutions and public sector would attend these webinars and contribute through suggestions for better implementation of budgetary announcements.

Green growth is one of the seven top priorities of the Union Budget FY24 for ushering in the country green industrial and economic transition, environmental-friendly agriculture and sustainable energy. It will also generate large number of green jobs.

The Union Budget has envisaged a number of projects and initiatives spread across various sectors and ministries such as the Green Hydrogen Mission, Energy Transition, Energy Storage Projects, Renewable Energy Evacuation, Green Credit Program, PM-PRANAM, GOBARdhan Scheme, Bhartiya Prakritik Kheti Bio-Input Resource Centres, MISHTI, Amrit Dharohar, Coastal Shipping and Vehicle Replacement.

Each post-Budget webinar will have three sessions. It will start with a plenary opening session which would be addressed by the Prime Minister. This session will be followed by separate breakout sessions on various themes which would take place in parallel.

Finally, the ideas from the breakout sessions would be presented during the plenary concluding session. Based on inputs received during the webinar, concerned ministries would prepare a time-bound action plan for implementation of budget announcements.