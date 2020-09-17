Policy

Agriculture reform bills will lead to increased profits for farmers: PM Modi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 17, 2020 Published on September 17, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM says many forces are trying to mislead farmers and assure them on MSP and government procurement of their produce

Hailing the passage of three farm sector bills in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described these proposed legislations as historic and asserted that they would rid farmers and the farm sector of intermediaries and other bottlenecks.

With ruling BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal joining the opposition in protesting these bills, Modi asserted that many forces are trying to “mislead’ farmers and assured the farming community that minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement of their produce will continue along with a lot of other options for them.

These reforms will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce and will lead to increased profits for them, he said.

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

It has already passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

The three bills will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha and become laws after the Upper House also passes them.

They will replace ordinances promulgated by the Union government.

