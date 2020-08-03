Battery storage industry set to get infrastructure status

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Battery storage is set to get infrastructure status to attract private participation and help tap demand of over 70 GW and 200 WHh by 2022.
“Battery storage is proposed to be included in the harmonised master list of infrastructure to give it infrastructure status. To attract private participation in battery storage, it is important to incentivise the setting up of such projects,” a government official said.
Battery storage projects can be set up in existing solar parks, making them eligible for benefits associated with “infrastructure” status, the official said.
A policy on comprehensive grid-connected storage, for viability gap funding, bringing in clarity for businesses to invest and develop a vibrant battery storage segment is also being considered. “This will also ensure that India takes the lead in creating storage manufacturing industry,” the official said.
By 2025, the government plans to create public charging infrastructure within 3 km and in all commercial and multi storeyed buildings in urban areas to promote higher electric vehicle (EV) penetration on the back of policies such as National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME).
The plan also covers highway charging infrastructure on all national highways every 25 km, including e-highway infrastructure in select corridors (overhead electric traction for heavy commercial vehicles).
By 2025, 5 per cent of private cars, 11 per cent of buses, 25 per cent of commercial cars, 32 per cent of two-wheelers and 48 per cent of three wheelers are targeted to run on batteries.
Currently, just 2-3 per cent of the three wheelers sold are electric vehicles and the EV penetration is “negligible” for private and commercial cars, two-wheelers and buses.
