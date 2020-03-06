Policy

Bimal Julka is new Chief Information Commissioner

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind (left) greets Bimal Julka after taking oath as the new CIC in New Delhi on Friday   -  -

Information Commissioner Bimal Julka was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Julka as the CIC in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The transparency watchdog has been functioning without a chief after Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11. It is working with a reduced strength of six information commissioners, against the sanctioned strength of 11 (including the CIC). There is a vacancy of five more information commissioners at the commission after Julka’s appointment as the CIC.

Published on March 06, 2020
civil and public service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt reconstitutes platform for disaster risk reduction