The National Informatic Centre (NIC) on Wednesday withdrew its circular related with blocking the generation of e-way bill without e-Invoice/IRN. The said notification was to come into effect from March 1, 2024.

On January 5, NIC issued a circular prescribing blocking. It had said that the circular would be applicable for e-invoice-enabled tax payers and for the transactions related to supplies under B2B (Business to Business) and exports.

However, EWBs for other transactions such as B2C (Business and non-supplies) will function as usual without any change. As on date, businesses with an annual turnover of ₹5 crore or more are mandatorily required to generate e-invoices. This number does not include exempted categories such as banks, non-banking financial companies, or insurance companies.