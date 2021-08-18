Cabinet approves ratification of Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that deplete the ozone layer for phase down of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). This was adopted by the Parties to the Montreal Protocol in October 2016.
The government said that a national strategy for the phase-down of HFCs as per the applicable schedule will be developed after consultation with industry stakeholders by 2023.
Phase-down of HFCs will prevent greenhouse gas emissions as the globe battles with the challenges of climate change. “Amendments to the existing legislation framework, the Ozone Depleting Substances (Regulation and Control) Rules, to allow appropriate control of the production and consumption of Hydrofluorocarbons to ensure compliance with the Kigali Amendment, will be done by mid-2024,” the official statement added.
Under this agreement, industries that produce and consume HFCs such as the refrigeration and air-conditioning sectors will need to cut down on HFCs and transition to non-HFCs and low global warming potential technologies.
India will complete its phase-down of HFCs in four steps from 2032 onwards with a cumulative reduction of 10 per cent in 2032, 20 per cent in 2037, 30 per cent in 2042 and 80 per cent in 2047.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet was apprised regarding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India and the GARDP Foundation on Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Innovation, Switzerland. The MoU, which was signed by India in March 2021, will strengthen the relations within the framework of the international scientific and technological collaboration and will promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest, the statement added.
The Cabinet also gave its nod to an MoU for co-operation in the field of geology between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Florida International University (FIU) on behalf of its Department of Earth and Environment, College of Arts, Sciences and Education.
“The MoU will provide an institutional mechanism between Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Florida International University (FIU) on cooperation in the field of Geology,” the official statement added.
Another MoU inked with the Centre for Trade and Economic Integration (CTEI) within the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva has got the Cabinet nod. This will help in providing academic and research opportunities for employees of the Centre for Trade and Investment Law of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and the Department of Commerce in the field of international trade and investment law.
The Cabinet was also apprised regarding an MoU inked between India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, in the field of Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...