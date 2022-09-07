Cabinet approves revised railway land policy

The Union Cabinet has approved the revised railways’ land policy, which will enable integrated development of infrastructure and more cargo terminals and long term leasing of railway land for cargo related activities for a period upto 35 years at 1.5 per cent of market value of land per annum.

The earlier land license fee was at six per cent and the leasing period was up to 5 years. The decision is expected to help the sale of the Centre’s stake in railway PSU Concor. Addressing a Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet has approved a policy on long-term leasing of Railways Land for implementing PM Gati Shakti framework for cargo-related activities, public utilities, and railway’s exclusive use.

The decision is expected to help in attracting more cargo to railways, increase railways’ modal share in freight transportation thereby reducing logistics cost. It will also bring more revenues to the railways and simplify approvals for utilities as envisaged in PM Gati Shakti Programme. This policy amendment will also enable employment to about 1.2 lakh people.