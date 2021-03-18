CBIC effects policy shift regarding show cause notice on Customs-related matters

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In a major policy shift, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has decided that all future show cause notices (SCN) in Customs-related matters will only be issued by the Jurisdictional Commissionerate and not by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
This decision is a fallout of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the matter of Canon India. “The Board has decided that for the present and until further directions, the said SCN may be kept pending. Further, all the fresh SCNs under Section 28 of the Customs Act, 1962 in respect of cases presently being investigated by DRI are required to be issued by jurisdictional Commissionerate from where imports have taken place,” the CBIC said in an instruction.
CBIC clarifies on GST refunds related to deemed export, zero-rated supplies
CBIC is the policy making body for indirect taxes and works under the Finance Ministry.
Explaining the decision, chartered accountant Rajat Mohan says “Generally, intelligence units have an all-India jurisdiction. They are not bound by jurisdiction. But now, before issuing a notice, they will have to check their jurisdiction.”
CBIC moving to set up large battery of lawyers to fight rising number of GST litigations
Explaining it further, Aditya Singhania, Partner with Singhania’s GST Consultancy & Co, says that SCNs that have already been issued by the DRI have been kept on hold until further direction from the CBIC as it would be difficult to issue SCN again by the jurisdiction officer. This is because an assessee cannot be adjudicated by two authorities for the same matter in respect of the same tax period which would result in overlapping of jurisdiction. “Since the matter has been kept on hold, one may anticipate a move for review petition or a retrospective amendment which is well within the legislative competence of the Government subject to tests laid by the Apex Court from time to time”, he said.
The apex court, in its order on March 9, ruled that the Additional Director General (ADG) of DRI is not the proper officer to issue SCN under sub-section (4) of section 28 of the Customs Act, 1962. It concluded that the entire proceeding in the present case initiated by ADG (DRI) by issuing SCN as invalid and without any authority of law. It held that the power to issue SCN lies only on “the proper officer” and not on “any proper officer”. Accordingly, it set aside the SCN.
Now, will this order have any impact on the GST system? Singhania says the lacuna continued under GST for an initial two years where Notification was issued under section 3 and 5 of CGST Act, 2017 to appoint Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (DGGST) and Directorate General of Audit (DGA) as central tax officers and invest them with all the powers under CGST Act, 2017 and IGST Act, 2017 ‘throughout the territory of India’ by the “CBIC instead of the Central Government”.
Rectification measures have already been done well before Canon India vide Corrigendum issued in July 2019. “The said curative action will not have any impact from Canon India judgement as the DGGI, DGGST and DGA can be rightly said as officers under CGST Act, 2017,” he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...