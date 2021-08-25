CCEA approves FDI investment worth ₹15,000 cr in Anchorage Infra

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the FDI proposal for an investment of up to ₹15,000 crore in Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd, an India investment holding incorporated specifically for investing in infrastructure and construction development.

“The investment will also be a significant boost to the recently announced National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), as it will help fund leasing out of state-owned infrastructure assets which involves handling assets like roads, railways, airports, sports stadiums, power transmission lines and gas pipelines to private operators,” according to an official release.

The investment also includes transfer of share of Bangalore International airport Limited to Anchorage, and investment of ₹950 crore in Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd by 2726247 Ontariao Inc. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OAC which is the administrator of OMERS’, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, the statement said.

The investment will be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and also to the airport sector. “The investment will considerably substantiate Government of India’s plan to develop world class airport and transport-related infrastructure through private partnership,” it added.