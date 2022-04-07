Central Power Research Institute gets accreditation to certify electrical equipments

Electrical products manufactured in India are exported to several countries. The issue which exporters had flagged with the Power Ministry was about certain countries not accepting the test report issued by CPRI due to the lack of ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation.

“Accordingly, Power Ministry directed CPRI to obtain this accreditation urgently. CPRI bagged certification for its test teports covering transformers & reactors, cables and cable accessories, capacitors, switchgear & control gear, transmission line accessories and energy meters. With CPRI now having this accreditation, Indian exporters do not need to send their products abroad for testing. This is expected to encourage more manufacturing and exports of electrical equipment from India,” it noted.

The ISO/IEC 17065 Accreditation demonstrates to the market and regulators globally that the agencies have met the requirements for operating certification schemes in a competent, consistent and impartial manner.

The purpose of ISO/IEC 17065 is for conformity assessment or the certification of products, processes and/or services. The Test Report issued by CPRI Test Laboratory will be authenticated by an independent Certifying Division within CPRI which would issue the Test Certificate.