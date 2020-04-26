Policy

Centre appoints Tarun Bajaj as new Economic Secretary

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 26, 2020 Published on April 26, 2020

Tarun Kapoor becomes Oil Secy

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Sunday, the Narendra Modi Government handed over orders for new posting to 33 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Also, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, three-month extension has been given to Health Secretary Preeti Sudan.

Based on the approval granted by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), 1988 batch Haryana cadre IAS officer Tarun Bajaj will be new Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. At present, he is Additional Secretary in PMOthe Prime Minister Office (PMO). He will replace Atanu Chakraborty, who is retiring on April 30. Chakraborty’s counterpart in Corporate Affairs Ministry Injeti Srinivas is retiring on May 31 and he will be replaced by 1987 batch Odisha cadre officer Rajesh Verma.

Oil Ministry will get new Secretary as Vice-Chairman of Delhi Development Authority and 1987 batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer Tarun Kapoor will replace present Secretary MM Kutty who is retiring on April 30. The 1988 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer Aramane Giridhar will now be new Road Transport & Highway Secretary in the place of Sanjeev Ranjan who has now been appointed as Shipping Secretary.

Information & Broadcasting Secretary Ravi Mittal (1986 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer) has now been shifted to Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry. There is no fresh appointment in place of Mittal as Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare (1985 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer) has been asked to hold additional charge in I&B Ministry.

Indian Government
civil and public service
