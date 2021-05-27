Centre appoints three members on CBDT board

The Government on Thursday approved appointment of three members for the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

CBDT is the apex policy making body for direct taxes such as Personal Income Tax and Corporate Tax.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Anu J Singh, J B Mohaparta and Anuja Sarangi as new members. With this, now board has got the full strength but only for five days.

The board consists of Chairman and six members. Till date, there were just three members while the Chairman was also holding additional charge of Member (Investigation). Other two members, Prabhash Shankar and S K Gupta were also given additional charge. Now, term of Chairman is scheduled to end on May 31, which means the board will have one vacancy.