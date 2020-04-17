Policy

Centre proposes National Renewable Energy Policy

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

The Ministry of Power has proposed a National Renewable Energy Policy in the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. This policy is to promote generation of electricity from renewable sources of energy and prescribe a minimum percentage of purchase of electricity from renewable and hydro sources of energy, the draft Bill said. The proposed Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020 said the National Load Despatch Centre shall be responsible for optimum scheduling and despatch of electricity across different regions. Cross-border trade of electricity has also been specified in the new Electricity Act.

