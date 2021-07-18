Centre regulates registration of vintage vehicles

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Centre has formalised and regulated the registration process of vintage vehicles older than 50 years by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. All those vintage vehicles, including two wheelers, can be registered with a fee of ₹ 20,000 and subsequent re-registration with an amount of ₹ 5,000. The vintage motor vehicles will not be allowed to be driven on roads for regular/commercial purposes.
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the move is with an aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles. He said with no existing rules for regulating the process of registration across different states, the new rules shall provide a hassle-free process along with salient features such as retention of old number for already registered vehicles and a “VA” series (Unique Registration Mark) for fresh registrations.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 , formalising the registration process of vintage motor vehicles. "All 2/4 wheelers, 50+ years old, maintained in their original form and which have not undergone any substantial overhaul, shall be defined as Vintage Motor Vehicles. Application for registration/re-registration shall be made as per Form 20 and shall be accompanied by an insurance policy, fee, bill of entry in case of imported vehicles, and old RC in case of an already registered vehicle in India," a release from the Ministry said.
It added that the State Registering Authority shall issue a certificate of registration as per Form 23A, within 60 days. Vehicles already registered can retain their original registration mark. "However, for fresh registration, registration mark will be assigned as 'XX VA YY', where VA stands for vintage, XX stands for State Code, YY will be a two-letter series and “8” is a number from 0001 to 9999 allotted by the State Registering Authority," the release added.
