CESTAT: Service recipient cannot be fastened with any liability to pay tax

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) has held that a service recipient cannot be fastened with any liability to pay tax. Also, tax will be paid only when the service has been rendered. Experts say that this ruling will have great relevance in the GST regime.
CESTAT is a quasi-judicial body which hears and disposes appeals against orders passed by the Commissioners of Customs and Excise and Service Tax under the Customs Act, 1962, Central Excise Act, 1944 and Finance Act 1994.
The case under discussion is one in which Ruchi Soya is the appellant. Ruchi set up a wind energy project with Wind Turbine Generators (WTG), manufactured by Suzlon. It entered into contract with Suzlon Global Services Ltd. (SGSL) for maintenance.
Also read: Trade unions, industries paint a grim picture of employment scenario
There is a clause in the agreement that in case Machine Availability falls between below 95.5 per cent and up to the machine availability of 92.5 per cent, then the SGSL shall compensate the owner an amount from the service charges recovered. CESTAT noted that the appellant is the service receiver and SGSL is the service provider.
SGSL issued credit notes on the appellant for the claims raised by the appellant towards Machine availability due to break down in WTGs. Accordingly, books of accounts of appellant showed the receipt of ₹1.33 crore approximately in the year 2015-16.
However, based on relevant provisions of Finance Act 1944, the Service Tax Department formed an opinion and issued a show cause notice alleging that “agreeing to the obligation to tolerate the Act” as per said Machine Availability clause amounts to declared services.
Thus, amount received from SGSL was alleged to be service liability of the appellant towards said ‘Declared Services’. Accordingly, demand was raised for over ₹19.34 lakh.
After detailed hearing, Principal Bench of CESTAT with the coram of Judicial Member Rachna Gupta observed that amount received by the appellant is merely an amount to safeguard its loss.
“The said amount cannot be called as consideration for the tolerance of service. provided and some lacunae thereof nor it makes the appellant the service provider,” the bench said while saying that the concept of ‘Declared Services’ has been wrongly invoked by the Department.
Also read: Benefits under different export schemes put on hold
Further, it said that the service recipient cannot be fastened with any liability to pay tax. “I also rely upon the decision of Apex Court in the case of Association of Leasing and Financial Service Companies Vs Union of India wherein it has been held that when no service has been rendered, service tax cannot be levied,” the bench said and allowed the appeal.
Commenting on the ruling, Harpreet Singh, partner in KPMG said that tt is a well-reasoned case law as it aptly re-established the principle that service tax should be levied only when there is reciprocity of act between service provider and service receiver.
“The decision reinforces the thin line of difference between amount paid to safeguard the loss of service recipient vide a credit note from consideration paid for declared service of tolerating an act. This ruling may prove to be significant for taxability and litigation around compensation/ liquidated damages under GST,” he said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Shoe giant Nike has launched a free app in Southeast Asia and India (SEA&I). The Nike App connects Nike ...
Nail polish is not just for women. Wunderman Thompson’s Intelligence Brief for July points to the trend of men ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...