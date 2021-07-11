Coming soon: Accounting Standard for share-based payments for certain corporates

EV Adoption: With a li’l help from friends
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Small corporates with annual turnover less than ₹250 crore will soon get an accounting standard on ‘share-based payments’ to comply with if the CA Institute has its way.
The CA Institute has embarked on an exercise of framing an accounting standard also for the non-corporate entities in the country that are increasingly resorting to share-based payments.
In India, there are two types of accounting standards – Accounting Standards and Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).
The proposed accounting standard on ‘share-based payments’ (AS 102) will be part of the set of ‘Accounting Standards’ and not part of Ind AS, which is applicable for large listed entities.
Till date, the ICAI had only a guidance note on ‘share-based payments’ for entities required to adopt Accounting Standards. Now the ICAI has decided to move from a guidance note level to a full fledged accounting standard and therefore introduced an exposure draft of this new accounting standard ( AS 102) for this purpose, sources said. “The new accounting standard will largely be similar to the guidance note,” they added.
The CA Institute is in the process of revamping and upgrading all its 30-odd Accounting Standards through a separate project. This new AS 102 will also get notified when all the 30-odd accounting standards get notified in one go after the completion of the project, sources said.
Interestingly, this new AS-102 provides guidance regarding employee share-based payment plan administered through a Trust. Ind AS 102 – which is applicable for large listed companies – does not deal with the same.
Stakeholders and public have been given time till August 7 for sending their comments on the proposed accounting standard.
Share-based payments have taken wings in a big way in the Indian corporate landscape. Capital market regulator SEBI has recently proposed in a consultation paper that companies be allowed to offer stock options to non-permanent employees and non-executive directors of the company. The regulator may eventually see merit in allowing stock options to contractual or part-time workers or gig-workers that may not be “employed” by the company (such as delivery services, transport services etc provided to a web-based platform).
Meanwhile, the CA Institute has come up with a revised guidance note on ‘Accounting for Derivative Contracts’. The earlier guidance note on this matter was issued in 2015. The latest revision comes in the wake of global developments in respect of Interbank Offered Rates (IBOR), which has been revised.
It maybe recalled that a report on “Reforming Major Interest Rate Benchmarks” was issued by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). Consequently, some major interest rate benchmarks like the LIBOR will cease to be published across the globe after December 2021.
The ongoing reform in IBORs will impact the way financial information is accounted for in financial statements. The guidance note has been revised primarily to address replacement issues relating to hedge accounting arising from Interest Rate Benchmark Reform.
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
British Columbia, Canada, is currently battling over 180 wildfires. About 70 per cent of the fires were caused ...
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...