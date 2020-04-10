Policy

Covid-19 impact: No import duty on ventilators, masks, other key medical equipments for six months

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 10, 2020 Published on April 10, 2020

Representative image

Policy to be implemented with immediate effect

The Finance Ministry has exempted ventilators, mask and other key medical equipments from import duty for six months.

"In the context of Covid-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from Basic Customs Duty and Health cess, on the import of ventilators, face masks, surgical masks, Personal Protection equipment (PPE) and Covid-19 test kits," a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

This will also be applicable for inputs that are necessary to manufacture the these items.

The exemption will be applicable with immediate effect. It will be implemented till September 30.

Published on April 10, 2020
pharmaceutical
export and import
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Exporters seek cheaper credit, more incentives