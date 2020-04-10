Covid-19 impact: No import duty on ventilators, masks, other key medical equipments for six months

The Finance Ministry has exempted ventilators, mask and other key medical equipments from import duty for six months.

"In the context of Covid-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from Basic Customs Duty and Health cess, on the import of ventilators, face masks, surgical masks, Personal Protection equipment (PPE) and Covid-19 test kits," a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

This will also be applicable for inputs that are necessary to manufacture the these items.

The exemption will be applicable with immediate effect. It will be implemented till September 30.