Chennai Customs to issue duty passes to ensure hassle-free movement of international cargo during lockdown

To ensure the hassle-free movement of international cargo during the lockdown, the Chennai Customs will issue duty passes to various stakeholders and vehicles. This was one of the demands at the meeting of the port users called by Chennai Port Trust chairman P Raveendran last Saturday, which senior officials from Tamil Nadu Police and Chennai Corporation also attended.
A circular issued by Chennai Customs said that multiple representations were received from various trade members regarding difficulty in movement of export and import cargo due to the lockdown.
‘Essential Services Customs Pass during Covid-19’ will be issued for all vehicles carrying import and export cargo for hassle-free movement of international cargo, says the circular issued today by V Pazhaniyandi, Joint Commissioner of Customs (Chennai-IV).
For movement of containers from port terminals to Container Freight Stations or factories, passes will be issued by the gate officers posted in the terminals. In case of movement of containers from CFS to terminals and factories, or from factory to CFS for stuffing, the officers posted in the CFS concerned will issue the Customs Vehicle pass, the circular said.
Further, to facilitate movement of self-sealed export containers with Direct Port Entry facility, an online Customs Vehicle Pass will be issued. To avail this, exporters may send a request by email along with relevant details like shipping bill; container number; commodity name; address; date and time to the Docks Administration section at email ID chencusdocksoffice1@gmail.com. Based on the request, a scanned copy of the vehicle pass will be sent to exporters, the circular said.
