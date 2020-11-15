Diwali sales generate a turnover of ₹72,000 cr: CAIT

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Diwali sales generated a turnover of about ₹72,000 crore throughout the country, as per estimates by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) based on data gathered from 20 cities that are also leading distribution centres.
However, the government’s lack of a firecracker policy (a last-minute firecracker ban was put in place by some States including the NCR), resulted in a loss of ₹10,000 crore of business and hit small enterprises, said a CAIT release on Sunday.
The 20 cities included by CAIT in its survey — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Bhopal, Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Surat, Cochin, Jaipur, Chandigarh — are considered ‘distribution cities' by the association.
CAIT also said that its boycott of Chinese goods call had resulted in a loss of trade worth ₹40,000 crore for China. “The robust sales that happened in commercial markets during Diwali festival season indicates good business prospects in future and brought back some smiles on the faces of traders. Diwali sales also indicate that the people of India have beaten both Covid-19 and China in terms of sale-purchase of goods,” the release stated.
Prominent retail verticals like FMCG goods, consumer durables, toys, electrical appliances and goods, electronic appliances & white goods, kitchen articles and accessories, gift items, confectionery, sweets, home furnishing, tapestry, utensils, gold & jewellery, footwear, watches, furniture, fixtures, garments, fashion apparels, cloth, home decoration goods, Diwali pooja goods and handicrafts remained the key goods of sale during the season, the release added.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
SBI (₹229.6)The stock of SBI witnessed a positive opening last week and rallied to register an intra-week high ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...