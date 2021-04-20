Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved an exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced through coal gasification by Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL).
TFL is a joint venture company of four PSUs -- Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, GAIL (India), Coal India and Fertilizer Corporation of India, which was incorporated in November 2015.
The estimated project cost of the TFL Urea project is ₹13,277.21 crore. Urea is a widely used fertiliser in India.
Also read: Will rolling auction improve coal allocation?
It would assist in reducing urea imports to the tune of 12.7 lakh tonne per annum leading to savings in foreign exchange, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet also approved a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ).
The two accountancy institutes will have an opportunity to play the leadership role in addressing new challenges facing the profession in a global environment. The engagement between the two institutes is expected to result in greater employment opportunities for Indian chartered accountants and also greater remittances back to India.
The Cabinet approved MoU between Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil (CADE). Accordingly, CCI has entered into six MoUs -Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice, USA; Director General Competition, European Union; Federal Antimonopoly Service, Russia; Australian Competition and Consumer Commission; Competition Bureau, Canada; and BRICS Competition Authorities.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...