Exporters seek cheaper credit, more incentives

A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Exporters’ body, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), has turned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for financial help, including cheaper credit and increased incentives, to support distressed units facing cancellation of more than 50 per cent of orders due to Covid-19 disruptions worldwide.
FIEO President Sharad Saraf, in his letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday, said: “The worst-hit are the lifestyle products like leather, carpets, handicrafts and apparels which have over 75 per cent cancellations…We request immediate help through rapid policy decisions to mitigate the crisis and prevent further structural damage to both industry and economy.”
Exporters made a case for interest-free working capital term loan and allotment of ₹30,000 crore to exporting companies to ease working capital liquidity issues. The loan amount should cover six months’ gross salary and wages, rent and electricity charges and should not involve additional collateral or paperwork.
For labour-intensive units under immense pressure to pay wages in the absence of production, FIEO has proposed a three-month waiver on EPF and ESIC payment.
FIEO further proposed that on the lines of China, which has already provided 3 per cent additional export tax rebate on exports in March, all exporters should be given additional 2 per cent under the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS). Labour-intensive sectors should be provided additional 4 per cent MEIS on exports up to March 31, 2021.
India's exports in the April-February 2019-20 period was 1.5 per cent lower to $292.91 billion, although in February this year, it was marginally higher than the same month last year.
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...