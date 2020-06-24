FinMin says no to automatic transfer of unspent money by Ministry/Department into next month

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
With income still under severe strain, the Finance Ministry has decided not to permit automatic carry forward of unspent money by various Central Ministries/Departments into the next month or next quarter. Also, it plans to carry out Expenditure Management Measures, as announced in April, for three more months but with some additional guidelines.
According to an Office Memorandum (OM), issued by Expenditure Department, all Grants/Appropriations will continue to be classified as per categories ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ defined on April 8. Quarterly Expenditure Plan (QEP) for three months period starting July 1 of the Ministries/Departments will be governed by the previous order. This has been done as receipts from tax as well as non-tax sources are much below the target.
‘A’ category of Demands/Appropriation relates to Agriculture, Health & Family Welfare, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Civil Aviation, Transfer to State and Interest Payments, besides nine others. There will be no monthly or quarterly capping. ‘B’ category has 31 Demands/Appropriations related to Fertilizers, Posts, Pensions, Transfer to Union territories, Oil and Road Transport & Highways besides 18 other Ministries/Departments. Here, the quarterly limit would be 20 per cent of the Budget Estimate. ‘C’ category has 52 items (Telecom, Commerce, Coal, MSME, etc) and for these, there is limit of 15 per cent of Budget Estimate to be spent in three months and limit of 5 per cent in each of three months.
The new OM made it clear that Monthly Expenditure Plan for July, August and September will mirror the monthly stipulations that were spelt out for April, May and June. It also said that the amount remained unspent in a month or quarter will not be transferred automatcially into the next month or quarter. If any Ministry or Department intends to spend unutilised money, they will have to seek specific approval from Expenditure Secretary in the Finance Ministry. It has specifically mentioned that expenditure on ‘salary’ and ‘pension’ will be as per actual requirement and will be within the overall limits prescribed under cash management guidelines.
The new OM has cautioned the Ministries/Departments that while utilising their allocations utmost care must be taken not to bunch up expenditure releases in a bid to improve their pace of expenditure leading to parking of funds. “In this time of acute cash stress, utmost care may be taken to avoid releases that can contribute to idle parking of funds,” it said.
A senior Finance Ministry official said many a times not just States but Ministries/Departments and autonomous bodies park their unspent fund in banks and financial institutions and earn interest. “Such interest is less than the interest which the Centre pays for borrowing money to ensure allocation as provided in the Budget. Such tendency needs to be discouraged,” he said while adding that the Finance Ministry is keeping eye on the such interest earned and will try to collect it.
The Finance Ministry has already made it clear that there will not be provision for ‘cash supplementary’ when it will seek approval from Parliament during forthcoming monsoon session. It also said that re-appropriation of funds to any new scheme by any Ministry/Department will be prohibited. Earlier this month, the Expenditure Department had asked all the Ministries/Department to not to use their discretionary power to bring in a new scheme. Under such arrangement, a Ministry or Department can propose scheme with an outlay up to ₹500 crore.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
The fund’s bet on large-cap American stocks across sectors has paid off well
I am 30 years old and self-employed. Following are my monthly investments: ₹5,000 each in Axis Long Term ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...