Govt engaging with States, UTs to implement ‘export hub initiative’ in all districts: Patel

Union Minister Anupriya Singh Patel on Tuesday said the government was engaging with States and Union Territories to implement the export hub (DEH) initiative in all districts of the country to tap the export potential of agriculture and industrial products.
Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards a new era of prosperity and is witnessing a wave of positive change, with the government taking several reformative measures for socio-economic development, besides empowering the people of the UT, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said.
“To tap the export potential of agricultural and industrial products, the government is engaging with states and union territories to implement the districts as export hub (DEH) initiative in all districts of the country,” she said while concluding her two-day-long visit to Rajouri district as part of the Central government’s public outreach programme.
She further informed that under the DEH initiative, district export promotion committees have been constituted in most of the districts, and products and services with export potential have been identified.
“The scheme will go a long way in ushering in an era of socio-economic development of the region and for catering to the aspirations of people and it will also provide impetus to micro, small, medium and larger enterprises,” she added.
Patel informed that an industrial land bank has been established and 6,000 acres of land acquired. “Under this new industrial policy, 4.50 lakh unemployed youth would be provided employment,” the Minister said.
