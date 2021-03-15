Govt introduces bill to liberalise captive mines

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday by the Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. The provisions stipulate conducting all future auctions of mineral mines without a captive use restriction and to also allow existing captive coal mines to sell up to half of their production.
“The sale of minerals by captive plants would facilitate increase in production and supply of minerals, ensure economies of scale in mineral production, stabilise prices of ore in the market and bring additional revenue to the States,” the Bill said.
It provides for the payment of an additional amount to a State government for the extension and grant of mining lease of government companies.
The Bill would also empower the Central government to notify any mineral-rich area and conduct an auction if the State government “fails to notify the area or conduct auction in order to ensure auction of more number of mineral blocks on regular basis for continuous supply of minerals in the country.”
It also proposes for the Central government powers to issue directions regarding the composition of the District Mineral Foundation and the utilisation of its fund.
