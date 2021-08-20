Govt sets up panel to support handloom production, boost exports

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
To meet the target of doubling handloom production to ₹1,25,000 crore and increasing exports four-fold to ₹10,000 crore in three years, the Centre has set up a committee of sectoral experts and industry representatives that will put in place a suitable roadmap to achieve it.
Measures to improve product quality, marketing of items and quality of raw materials are part of the terms of reference for the committee circulated by the Textiles Ministry on Friday.
Headed by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Chairman Sunil Sethi, the committee includes other professionals such as NIFT Professor Sudha Dhingra, freelance writer Shefali Vaidya, Science Engineering and Technology Upliftment Foundation Chairman Hetal Mehta and fashion designer Suket Dhir. Industry representatives include SKA Advisors MD Sunil Alagh, Paradigm International’s KN Prabhu and Saudamini Handlooms’ Anagha Gaisas.
The committee has also been tasked to come up with suggestions on ways for partnering and collaboration of handloom weavers’ agencies with designers, buying houses and institutions, organisations and exporters.
“The Committee shall submit its preliminary recommendations within 30 days and final report within 45 days from the day of constitution of the Committee,” the office order stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for support for local handloom products on National Handlooms’ Day celebrated earlier this month. “Handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans. National Handloom Day is an occasion to reiterate support to our weavers by enhancing the spirit of ‘My Handloom My ride’. Let us support local handloom products!” Modi had tweeted.
