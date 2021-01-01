Govt to extend ‘disability compensation’ for all serving employees

Government has decided to extend "Disability Compensation" for all serving employees, if they get disabled in the line of duty while performing their service and are retained in service in-spite of such disablement, stated an official release. This was informed by Union Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh.

The order will particularly provide a huge relief to young Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel like CRPF, BSF, CISF since disability in the performance of duties is generally reported in their case due to constraints of job requirement as well as hostile or difficult work – environment, it added. The Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel, the employees covered under the National Pension Scheme will also get benefits, added the release.

So, if a government servant gets disabled while performing his duties and this disablement is attributed to government service, in that case, if he is still retained in the service despite disablement, a lump sum compensation will be paid to him by arriving at the capitalised value of the disability element, it said.

Removes minimum qualifying service

The Ministry of Personnel recently did away with minimum qualifying service of 10 years for pension, if a government servant is incapacitated due to bodily or medical infirmity and retired from government service. So, employees will get an invalid pension at 50 per cent of the last pay, even if they had not completed the minimum qualifying service of 10 years.

In yet another reform in the Pension Rules, a decision was also taken to provide a pension at the enhanced rate to the family of an employee who died during service before completing the requisite service of minimum service years. As a result, now the family pension of 50 per cent of the last pay is also admissible to the family of employees who die even before completing seven years of service.