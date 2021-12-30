Policy

GST assesses get time till February to file annual return for FY21

BL New Delhi Bureau December 30 | Updated on December 30, 2021

As per the CBIC tweet, it had extended the due date by two months.

Finance Ministry has extended the due date for filing annual GST return by two months

"Due date for furnishing annual return in FORM GSTR-9 & self-certified reconciliation statement in FORM GSTR-9C for the financial year 2020-21 has been extended from 31.12.2021 to 28.02.2022," a tweet by Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) said. In this regard, a notification has been issued.

GST assesses have to file monthly/quarterly and annual returns. Annual returns have two forms – GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C. While GSTT 9 is for all assesses, GSTR 9C is the reconciliation statement submitted by those GST registered taxpayers to whom the GST audit applies. GST Audit applies to those taxpayers whose turnover exceeds ₹2 crore.

Section 44 of the CGST Act prescribes annual returns to be filed. However, the law defines returns to be filed on or before December 31 following the end of such a financial year. This means for FY 2020-21, the last date for filing a return would have been December 31, 2021, under a normal situation. Now it has been extended.

Published on December 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

GST
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like