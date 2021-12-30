GST assesses get time till February to file annual return for FY21

Finance Ministry has extended the due date for filing annual GST return by two months

"Due date for furnishing annual return in FORM GSTR-9 & self-certified reconciliation statement in FORM GSTR-9C for the financial year 2020-21 has been extended from 31.12.2021 to 28.02.2022," a tweet by Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) said. In this regard, a notification has been issued.

GST assesses have to file monthly/quarterly and annual returns. Annual returns have two forms – GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C. While GSTT 9 is for all assesses, GSTR 9C is the reconciliation statement submitted by those GST registered taxpayers to whom the GST audit applies. GST Audit applies to those taxpayers whose turnover exceeds ₹2 crore.

Section 44 of the CGST Act prescribes annual returns to be filed. However, the law defines returns to be filed on or before December 31 following the end of such a financial year. This means for FY 2020-21, the last date for filing a return would have been December 31, 2021, under a normal situation. Now it has been extended.