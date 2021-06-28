In fresh stimulus, new loan scheme for health, other sectors announced

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Government on Monday announced fresh stimulus with a new guarantee free loan scheme of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, with Rs 50,000 crore specially for developing health infrastructure in areas other than the eight metropolitan cities. It has also announced enhancing additional outlay of Rs 23,220 crore for the health sector.
Announcing the package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a Rs 50,000-crore loan for the health sector will have a provision of a maximum loan of Rs 100 crore for each applicant for developing health infrastructure. It will have a guarantee of three years, with 50 per cent for expansion projects and 75 per cent for new projects. In aspirational districts, guarantee coverage will be 75 per cent for both greenfield and brownfield projects.
The interest rate has been capped at 7.95 per cent, Sitharaman said.
She also said another Rs 60,000 crore guaranteed loan would be made available for other sectors. This will be made available at an interest rate of 8.25 per cent. One such sector is tourism where recognised tourist guides can get loans of up to Rs 1 lakh, while other recognised stakeholders could get loans up to Rs 10 lakh. These loans will be guaranteed and the target is to cover over 11,000 stakeholders.
Loan without guarantee cover is available at 10-11 per cent, the Minister said.
She also announced enhancing the total loan to be made available under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to Rs 4.5 lakh crore from Rs 3 lakh crore.
With special focus on paediatric care, the Minister announced additional allocation of Rs 23,220 crore during the current fiscal.
A new credit guarantee scheme of Rs 7,500 crore is to be made available through micro financial institutions.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...