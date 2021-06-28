In fresh stimulus, new loan scheme for health, other sectors announced

The Government on Monday announced fresh stimulus with a new guarantee free loan scheme of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, with Rs 50,000 crore specially for developing health infrastructure in areas other than the eight metropolitan cities. It has also announced enhancing additional outlay of Rs 23,220 crore for the health sector.

Announcing the package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a Rs 50,000-crore loan for the health sector will have a provision of a maximum loan of Rs 100 crore for each applicant for developing health infrastructure. It will have a guarantee of three years, with 50 per cent for expansion projects and 75 per cent for new projects. In aspirational districts, guarantee coverage will be 75 per cent for both greenfield and brownfield projects.

The interest rate has been capped at 7.95 per cent, Sitharaman said.

She also said another Rs 60,000 crore guaranteed loan would be made available for other sectors. This will be made available at an interest rate of 8.25 per cent. One such sector is tourism where recognised tourist guides can get loans of up to Rs 1 lakh, while other recognised stakeholders could get loans up to Rs 10 lakh. These loans will be guaranteed and the target is to cover over 11,000 stakeholders.

Loan without guarantee cover is available at 10-11 per cent, the Minister said.

She also announced enhancing the total loan to be made available under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to Rs 4.5 lakh crore from Rs 3 lakh crore.

With special focus on paediatric care, the Minister announced additional allocation of Rs 23,220 crore during the current fiscal.

A new credit guarantee scheme of Rs 7,500 crore is to be made available through micro financial institutions.