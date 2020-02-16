India in talks with Russia for long-term import of crude oil

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
India and Russia have finalised the broad contours of an ambitious government-to-government agreement for long-term import of crude oil by India from Russia’s Far East region.
The pact is likely to be inked during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit in October for the annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, diplomatic sources told PTI.
The pact is set to help the two countries achieve their target of taking the volume of annual bilateral trade to $25 billion from current $11 billion.
When asked about it, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin told PTI that both India and Russia are adopting a “multi-dimensional” approach in boosting cooperation in oil and gas sector in sync with decisions taken by Putin and Modi in their last annual summit in Vladivostok in September.
“We have signed an important contract few days back for supply of two million tonnes of oil to India from Russia by end of the current year. We are also considering to sign a long-term contract for supply of oil (to India) for many years,” Babushkin said,
“We should realise our potential as reliable partners in energy sector. Another area would be the mutual investment cooperation in the energy sector in India and Russia,” Babushkin said.
He said Indian oil and gas companies are positively considering to participate in exploration of oil and gas in Russia’s Far East region.
At present, the volume of bilateral trade between India and Russia is $11 billion. Both the countries have set a target of enhancing it to $30 billion by 2025.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
A low base, benign commodity prices and tax cuts have helped bump up earnings
SBI (₹319.4)The stock of SBI has largely been trading between ₹310 and ₹325 for the past three weeks. The ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...