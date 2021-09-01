India proposes retaliatory duties against EU for restrictions on steel

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India proposed to impose additional import duties worth €292 million on select products from the European Union (EU) as a retaliation against quota restrictions put in place by the bloc on steel imports from the country. New Delhi has submitted to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that it would shortly provide details of the measures it plans to put in place, according to an official tracking the matter.
“India estimated that the safeguard measures have resulted in the decline of exports to the tune of €1.168 billion on which the duty collection would be €292.01 million. Accordingly, India’s proposed suspension of concessions would result in an equivalent amount of duty collected from products originating in the EU,” according to the country’s submission to the Committee on Safeguards at the WTO.
The EU had implemented tariff rate quotas (TRQs) on steel imports as a safeguard measure in 2018 following the US decision to impose additional import duties on steel from a number of countries including Russia, India and Turkey. It fixed specific quotas for steel imports for exporting countries beyond which the items attracted additional import duties of 25 per cent. The main reason behind the TRQs was to avoid diversion of exports from the US market to the EU market.
Subsequently, the EU came up with some changes in the TRQ administration that made the situation tougher for Indian exporters as they had tailored their exports as per the initial measures announced, the official said.
“Since the EU did not roll back the measure after discussions with India on the matter, New Delhi decided that it was justified to suspend concessions to the EU by increasing duties on imports from the region equivalent to the duties calculated on the affected Indian exports,” the official explained.
The items from EU on which higher imports would apply will be disclosed to the WTO before they are applied, the official pointed out.
“The suspension of concessions and other obligations will continue to apply until the safeguard measures of the EU are lifted,” the submission added.
India is among the main steel exporters to the EU which also includes China, Russia, South Korea, Turkey and Ukraine.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...